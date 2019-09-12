  • search
    Terror bid foiled, 3 suspects with AK-47 assault rifles held in Kathua

    By Shreya
    |

    Srinagar, Sep 12: Three people suspected to be terrorists were arrested with six weapons in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

    A truck was intercepted at 8.00 am on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway and during checking six AK-47 rifles were seized, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Makesh Singh told PTI.

    Image credit: PTI
    The truck was on its way to Kashmir from Bamyal area of Punjab, he said.

    Further search of the vehicle is underway, the IGP said, adding that the three arrested people, who hail from Kashmir, are being questioned.

    It is believed that either of these suspected terrorists infiltrated from across the International Border via Bamyal border in Pathankot with the help of over-ground workers to the Kashmir Valley, they said. PTI

    Kashmir integral part of India: Top Muslim body backs Centre's Article 370 move

    The arrest of the terror suspects in Kathua comes a day after top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Asif was neutralised in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Wednesday. Asif was responsible for a recent shootout and injuries to three family members of a fruit trader in Sopore.

    The injured also included a young girl Asma Jan. He was also responsible for an attack on a migrant labour Shafi Alam in Sopore. Two police personnel were also are injured in the encounter.

    The situation has been tense in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

