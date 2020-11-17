Terror attack in Delhi foiled: Two terrorists arrested

Terrorist trying to infiltrate from Pakistan killed by Indian Army

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 17: The Delhi Police have foiled a major terror attack in the national capital.

The police said that they have arrested two terrorists from the Sarai Kale Khan area. We received information about these two terrorists and on the basis of the same, a trap was laid, DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said.

The trap was laid near the Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan on Monday night. At around 10.15 pm, two suspected terrorists identified as Abdul Latif Mir and Mohammad Ashraf Katana were arrested. While Mir is from Baramullah, Katana is a native of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police have recovered two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges from their possession. Further investigations are on.