    Terror attack averted in Delhi, police arrest 3 men linked to Islamic State

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Delhi Police on Monday foiled major terror attacks in the national capital.The cops apprehended three men linked to an Islamic State terror module and recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) from them.

    The arrested have been identified as Islam, Ranjeet Ali, and Jamil. They were reportedly planning a terror attack on large religious congregations across Assam.

    DCP Pramod Kushwaha
    DCP Pramod Kushwaha Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Acting on a tip off, the police carried out the search and the three men were found carrying explosive materials used to devise bombs and IED.

    DCP Pramod Kushwaha of Delhi Police Special Cell said, "A terror strike has been averted as three persons have been apprehended with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED)."

    Police suspect the three men were influenced by the Islamic State. An investigation is underway.

    Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
