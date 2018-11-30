Terror alert poster taken down after Pak seminary identifies operatives as its students

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Delhi Police has taken down the posters it had put up across the city in which two alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives were shown. The decision to take down the posters came following a clarification by a seminary in Pakistan that they were its students and had never visited India.

The image was released by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on November 20. An alert had been sounded about an attack in Delhi and it was also stated that Jaish terrorists were planning on targeting the national capital.

In the photograph released by the police, the two men are seen leaning on a milestone which reads, Firozepur, 9 kilometres and Delhi, 360 kilometres. Two days prior to this image being released, the Punjab Police had sounded an alert that terrorists of the Jaish had infiltrated via Ferozepur.

Also Read | Jaish looks to hit Delhi, national capital on 'high priority alert'

The Dawn reported on its website that Mufti Zahid, administrator of the Imdadia in Pakistan identified the men in the posters as Nadeem and Tayyab. The report further stated, "In a press conference where the two boys were also present, Mufti Zahid said both of them were students of the seminary for the last couple of years. He said both had visited Lahore some days ago to attend the Tablighi congregation at Raiwind and then went to Ganda Singh border to watch the flag-lowering ceremony. He said they had taken pictures along a milestone which showed the distance to Delhi and Ferozepur and shared a picture on the social media .

While the Delhi Police took down the posters the same day after the clarification was made, it however maintains that the alert regarding a Jaish attack in Delhi is a credible one.