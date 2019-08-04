Terror alert: Air India caps Srinagar fare to below Rs 7,000

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 04: Airfares from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have surged after the state government asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to curtail their stay and return amid threats of terror attack in the region.

    However, National carrier, Air India on Sunday announced a cap on fares on flights to and from Srinagar at Rs 9,500 till August 15.

    "In view of the prevailing circumstances, #AirIndia has decided to cap the fare @9500 for all #AirIndia flights to/from #Srinagar till 15th August," Air India tweeted today.

    Amarnath Yatra cancelled: IAF springs into action

    In another tweet, the airline said: "#flyAI: #update #airindia further reduces fare at Rs. 6715 srinagar to del and at Rs. 6899 Delhi to srinagar till 15th aug (date included)."

    Domestic airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia have hiked their fares between the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 range. The usual rates on Srinagar-Delhi route are Rs 3,000.

    The move comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation intervened on Saturday and asked airlines to rein in the surging airfares. "Hon'ble Minister for Civil Aviation Shri @HardeepSPuri has asked all the Airlines to rein in the surging Air Fares for pilgrims returning from Amarnath dham," read a tweet on the Ministry of Civil Aviation's official account.

