  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Terrible week for Indian cinema: India mourns Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's death

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted condolences and expressed his sorrow over the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and called this 'terrible week for Indian cinema'.

    Terrible week for Indian cinema: India mourns Legendary actor Rishi Kapoors death
    Rishi Kapoor

    Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.

    Another senior Congress leader, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot also tweeted condoling the death of the legendary actor.

    Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, saying he was not only a great actor but also a good human being.

    "The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in his tweet.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his condolence to the Kapoor family.

    Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.

    Rishi Kapoor's death comes a day after another Bollywood veteran and celebrated actor, Irrfan Khan, died of cancer.

    In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

    More RISHI KAPOOR News

    Read more about:

    rishi kapoor death

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X