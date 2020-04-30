Terrible week for Indian cinema: India mourns Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor's death

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 30: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted condolences and expressed his sorrow over the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and called this 'terrible week for Indian cinema'.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote, "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.

Another senior Congress leader, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot also tweeted condoling the death of the legendary actor.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, saying he was not only a great actor but also a good human being.

"The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in his tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his condolence to the Kapoor family.

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well.

Rishi Kapoor's death comes a day after another Bollywood veteran and celebrated actor, Irrfan Khan, died of cancer.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.