'Tera jadoo chal gaya': Shatrughan Sinha's praise for PM after Trump meet

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 27: Former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha who had been severely critical of Narendra Modi, complimented the prime minister on his apparent "rapport and chemistry" with US President Donald Trump at their meeting in France on Monday, on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

"While we all waited with bated breath, you handled talks at the bilateral meeting G7, in France, very well. Your rapport and chemistry with US President, was very apparent for all to see," tweeted Sinha.

"President Trump's magic with your charm and diplomacy worked wonders towards further strengthening the relations between the two countries. Bhale hi wo film na chali ho but 'Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya'! Long Live Indo American ties! Long Live #TrumpModi," he added.

Pakistan considering airspace, Afghan trades routes closure for India

Sinha who once described the BJP a "two-man army, one-man show", tweeted, "Since I'm famous or infamous for calling a spade a spade, I must admit here, Hon'ble PM that your speech from the #RedFort on 15th Aug'19 was extremely courageous, well researched & thought provoking. Superb delivery of the key problems facing the country."

The actor-politician and former BJP lawmaker from Patna Sahib who joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections this year, lost to Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Patna Sahib seat.