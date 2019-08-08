  • search
    Tenure of SBI MD Dinesh Kumar Khara extended by 2 years

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 08: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the tenure of State Bank of India Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Khara by two years.

    Tenure of SBI MD Dinesh Kumar Khara extended by 2 years

    "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for extension in the term of office of Dinesh Kumar Khana, Managing Director, State Bank of India for a further period of two years with effect from August 9, 2019, or until further orders, whichever is earlier...," according to a government order.

    Good news! Home loans become cheaper as SBI decides to reduce MCLR

    Khara was appointed managing director of State Bank of India (SBI) on August 10, 2016 for a period of three years which was extendable by two years after review of his performance.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
