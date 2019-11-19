  • search
    Tentative deal struck: Maha CM from Sena, two deputies from NCP-Congress

    New Delhi, Nov 19: The Maharashtra government is yet to take shape. The Shiv Sena continues to wait, while the NCP and Congress are engaged in discussions. It will take some more time, NCP chief, Sharad Pawar said.

    During the meeting of Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi and Pawar, several issues were discussed. One of the key points that came up was that of the post of the chief minister. The Shiv Sena has been insisting on the post and the NCP had pulled back as it wanted to discuss the issue further.

    Shiv Sena waits while NCP-Cong having discussion

    However, a report in The Indian Express says that the tentative understanding that the parties have reached suggests that the CM would be from the Sena, while there would the two deputies would be from the NCP and Congress.

    Raut meets Pawar, exudes confidence about Sena-led govt in Maharashtra

    The tentative agreement also does not speak about a rotational policy. The Sena CM would rule for five years, it was tentatively agreed upon. Further, it was also agreed to share the 42 portfolios according to the strength of each party.

    Meanwhile, Pawar sidestepped queries regarding the formation of the government. He said that he would speak with smaller allies like the Peasants and Workers Party, Shetkari Sangathan and Samajwadi party.

