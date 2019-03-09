  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tensions de-escalate: India to send back envoy to Pak today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: India has announced that its envoy will return to Pakistan today. The move is a step towards de-escalation of tensions with Pakistan.

    Tensions de-escalate: India to send back envoy to Pak today

    "High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, is returning to Islamabad after having completed his consultations in India. He will reach Islamabad on 9 March, and resume his duties," the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar said.

    The announcement comes a day after Pakistan said that it would send High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood back to Delhi. He is expected to return to the national capital on Saturday.

    Following the Pulwama attack and the Balakot strike, both countries had withdrawn the envoys amidst high tension. Both sides would now take up discussions relating to the Kartarpur corridor project when a Pakistan delegation visits India on March 14.

    More pakistan NewsView All

    Read more about:

    pakistan india

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue