Tensions de-escalate: India to send back envoy to Pak today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: India has announced that its envoy will return to Pakistan today. The move is a step towards de-escalation of tensions with Pakistan.

"High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, is returning to Islamabad after having completed his consultations in India. He will reach Islamabad on 9 March, and resume his duties," the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar said.

The announcement comes a day after Pakistan said that it would send High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood back to Delhi. He is expected to return to the national capital on Saturday.

Following the Pulwama attack and the Balakot strike, both countries had withdrawn the envoys amidst high tension. Both sides would now take up discussions relating to the Kartarpur corridor project when a Pakistan delegation visits India on March 14.