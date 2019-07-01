Tension prevails in after temple vandalised in central Delhi

New Delhi, July 1: Tension prevailed in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area after clashes broke out between two communities over a parking issue, following which a temple was vandalised, police said Monday.

A video surfaced online which purportedly showed a man allegedly being beaten up by some people, suspected to be drunk, over a parking issue. The quarrel turned ugly when members of both the communities started clashing with each other, they said.

Following the quarrel, some people of different community vandalised the temple in the area, triggering communal tension.

The incident happened on Sunday around 10 pm. Police are looking into the matter and have tightened security in the area to ensure no untoward incident happens. Further details are awaited.