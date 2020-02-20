  • search
    Tension at a Kolkata hospital after family member of deceased woman hits doctor

    Kolkata, Feb 20: Tension brewed at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, after a family member of a woman, who died following childbirth, apparently slapped one of the doctors, alleging medical negligence.

    A video footage sent to PTI by the hospital showed a grieving man assaulting a doctor, who tried explaining the situation to them, in the presence of several people and a police personnel.

    According to hospital sources, the woman, in her 30s, had delivered her child on Wednesday morning. Both the mother and the child were in stable condition throughout the day.

    However, the woman's health deteriorated early on Thursday, following which she died of cardiac arrest, the sources said. "This is an unfortunate incident. The doctor, who tried to explain the situation to the family members and also suggested a postmortem, was assaulted. We express our condolences to the family.

    However, physical violence is unacceptable," the spokesperson at the hospital said. A relative of the deceased woman claimed she died due to medical negligence.

    The relative, while talking to TV channels, also said that the family would seek legal help. "We will not seek any compensation, but take the legal route... We will also approach the medical council," she added.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
    X