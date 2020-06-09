Tense standoff with China, not affecting India’s strategic road projects

New Delhi, June 09: In a bid to provide connectivity to an important forward area, India is working on two key roads near the China border in eastern Ladakh.

The first is the Darbuk-Syhok-DBO-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldi road, which provides connectivity to the country's norther most outpost, Daulat Beg Oldi. The second one is the being built from Sasoma to Saser La.

This clearly indicates that India is not allowing the tense stand off with China affect its strategic road projects, which are being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation.

Stand united, advises Rajnath Singh amidst row with China

Meanwhile, New Delhi is readying for a long haul before the problem with China is completely resolved. Following the talks with China on Saturday, sources had told OneIndia that both sides would go back to the top military and political leadership.

The Ministry of External Affairs in its first remarks following the talks on Saturday said that the talks took place in a positive and cordial atmosphere. The statement underlined the agreement between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that peace and tranquility is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, the MEA also said.

South Block has taken note of the sensitivities of the other side. The discussions were cordial and frank, the source cited above said. However, India is aware that this would be a long haul and would require several more rounds of talks, before the issue is resolved completely.

The source also said that the talks would continue at the field and Brigadier level. South Block is aware of the sensitivities and would keep that in mind, the source further added.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military District, government sources said.

Issues remain, but India-China keep things cordial

The talks were held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Without specifically mentioning the talks, an Indian Army spokesperson said: "Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas."