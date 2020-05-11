  • search
    10 states, UTs have not reported COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

    New Delhi, May 11: Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that no case of coronavirus has been reported in ten states or Union Territories in the past 24 hours.

    Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan

    "No case of coronavirus has been reported from 10 States/UTs in the last 24 hours. The Central government has sent 72 lakh N95 masks and 36 lakh personal protective equipment kits to the states so far," the minister said.

    Coronavirus positive cases in India nears 63,000-mark, 127 deaths in 24 hours

    He said that there are 4,362 COVID-19 centres across the country, where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be left. The latest bulletin by the Health Ministry says, India has 62,939 Covid-19 positive cases so far, of which 19,358 have cured and discharged and 2,109 have succumbed to the infection,

