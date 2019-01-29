  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ten political parties in Northeast oppose Citizenship Bill

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: Ten political parties from the Northeast, including its current and former allies came together on a joint platform in Guwahati on Tuesday to oppose the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

    Photo credit: PTI

    A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the political parties convened by Sangma and AGP President Atul Bora here.

    The parties include Asom Gana Parishad, National Peoples Party, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura, Naga Peoples Front, Mizo National Front and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, all of which are anti-Congress.

    The parties, several belonging to the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance resolved to oppose the Bill together "in the interest of the people of northeast".

    Also Read | Last session of Parliament: Govt would rush to push Citizenship, triple talaq bills

    Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the convener of the convention, said the parties will send a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind seeking a scrapping of the Bill which will "endanger the lives and identity of the indigenous people".

    "The meeting was a natural process, considering the opposition of the northeast states to the bill and it is not politically motivated," Sangma told reporters here.

    "Most political parties in the region were protesting against the bill in their own states and so we decided to come together and discuss measures to protect our people and the region," he added.

    Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who was also present at the meeting, said that a resolution was taken to unanimously oppose the bill which was "dangerous and harmful for the people of the northeast."

    AGP President Atul Bora said that the meeting was "historic" as political parties have unanimously decided to oppose the bill and ensure that it is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.

    The bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha earlier this month, has been an issue of concern in Northeast and triggered protests across the region.

    The Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan has led to fears in the Northeast about an influx of illegal immigrants to the region.

    The Bill has already been passed in Lok Sabha and is expected to come for voting in the Rajya Sabha in the Budget session beginning January 31.

    Read more about:

    citizenship bill conrad sangma narendra modi government

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue