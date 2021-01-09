New coronavirus strain in UK: Asymptomatic passengers won't be tested on arrival, says Maharashtra govt

Ten newborn babies die in Maharashtra as fire erupts at hospital in Bhandara

Mumbai, Jan 09: In a tragic incident, as many as ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra. According to reports, the fire was reported in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital, in the wee hours on Saturday.

"All the infants were between a month and three months old," a doctor said. The fire broke out in the Bhandara district hospital at around 2 am, he said.

There were 17 babies in the unit and seven were rescued, he added.

Another doctor said a nurse first noticed smoke coming out from the neonatal section of the hospital and alerted doctors and other staff who reached there in five minutes.

Fire brigade personnel rescued seven babies from the 'inbound ward' of the unit but could not save the 10 other babies, he said.

The cause of the fire in the four-storeyed building is not known but could have been the result of an electrical short circuit, he said.