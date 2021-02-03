Temptation of sensation: MEA slams foreign individuals for comments on farmer protests

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: Following the comments made by some foreign individuals on the ongoing farmer protests, the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests.

The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed the reformist legislation relation to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provides farmers with greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.

A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservation about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protesters the government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The government even offered to keep the farm law on hold and none other than the PM has made this offer, the MEA said.

Yes it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests and derail them. This was egregiously witnessed on January 26. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India was besmirched and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian Capital, the MEA further added.

She of these vested groups have also tried to mobilise international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, Mahatma Gandhi statues have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is disturbing for India and the civilised society everywhere.

The Indian police forces have handled these protests with utmost restraint and it may be noted that 100s of men and women serving in the police have been physically attacked and in some cases stabbed and seriously wounded, the MEA said.

We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse, the MEA said.

Before rushing to comment on such matters we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues to at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate or responsible.