Temporary Ram Mandir in Ayodhya reopens; Most Mathura temples shut

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, June 08: The temporary temple of Lord Ram inside the Ram Janmabhoomi or Lord Ram's birthplace in Uttar Pradesh' Ayodhya reopened today after over two months of coronavirus lockdown.

Thousands of devotees used to throng Ayodhya, the most prominent spot to open up again which had shut due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and with the rapid increase in number, it is doubtful that the Ram Mandir will receive such a footfall in the initial days.

In March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had presided over a ceremony to move the idol of Lord Ram from a tin structure where it was kept for decades to a new fiber one.

Only two Mathura temples will open to the public as managements of the others have expressed reservations about the move amid the coronavirus crisis.

While the Krishna Janmasthan temple will open from Monday, the Dwarkadhish temple will open from June 10.

Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma said they will adhere to the guidelines issued by the government.

He said the temple timings will be between 7 am and 12 noon and 4 pm and 8 pm.

After consultation with temple head Goswami Brajesh Kumar, it has been decided to open the temple to the public from June 10, advocate Rakesh Chaturvedi, PRO of the Dwarkadhish temple said.

Unlock 1.0: Karnataka issues guidelines for reopening of temples, asks people above 65 to avoid

Padmanabh Goswami, secretary, Radha Raman Temple, claimed that he had an interaction with the authorities of various Vrindavan-based temples.

The authorities of the Sapta Devalaya (ancient seven temples), Bankey Behari Temple and the ISCKON have expressed their inability to open to the public from Monday due to the spread of coronavirus in adjoining areas of Mathura such as Noida, Agra, Bharatpur, Delhi and Aligarh, he said.

Goswami said it is difficult to follow the guidelines as some renowned temples had only one gate.

Meanwhile, a senior office-bearer of the ISKCON confirmed the closure of their temple.

All major temples of Govardhan will remain closed to the public till further announcement, Ramakant Goshwami, receiver of the Mukut Mukharbind temple said.

Since the influx of pilgrims is more from COVID-19 hit Delhi, Bharatpur, Agra, Noida, we don't want to expose Brijwasis to the pandemic , he said.