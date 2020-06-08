  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Temporary Ram Mandir in Ayodhya reopens; Most Mathura temples shut

    By
    |

    Lucknow, June 08: The temporary temple of Lord Ram inside the Ram Janmabhoomi or Lord Ram's birthplace in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya reopened today after over two months of coronavirus lockdown.

    File photo
    File photo

    Thousands of devotees used to throng Ayodhya, the most prominent spot to open up again which had shut due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and with the rapid increase in number, it is doubtful that the Ram Mandir will receive such a footfall in the initial days.

      India public places reopen even as Covid-19 infections surge by 9000 for 5 days | Oneindia News

      In March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had presided over a ceremony to move the idol of Lord Ram from a tin structure where it was kept for decades to a new fibre one.

      Only two Mathura temples will open to the public as managements of the others have expressed reservations about the move amid the coronavirus crisis.

      While the Krishna Janmasthan temple will open from Monday, the Dwarkadhish temple will open from June 10.

      Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan secretary Kapil Sharma said they will adhere to the guidelines issued by the government.

      He said the temple timings will be between 7 am and 12 noon and 4 pm and 8 pm.

      After consultation with temple head Goswami Brajesh Kumar, it has been decided to open the temple to the public from June 10, advocate Rakesh Chaturvedi, PRO of the Dwarkadhish temple said.

      Unlock 1.0: Karnataka issues guidelines for reopening of temples, asks people above 65 to avoid

      Padmanabh Goswami, secretary, Radha Raman Temple, claimed that he had an interaction with the authorities of various Vrindavan-based temples.

      The authorities of the Sapta Devalaya (ancient seven temples), Bankey Behari Temple and the ISCKON have expressed their inability to open to the public from Monday due to the spread of coronavirus in adjoining areas of Mathura such as Noida, Agra, Bharatpur, Delhi and Aligarh, he said.

      Goswami said it is difficult to follow the guidelines as some renowned temples had only one gate.

      Meanwhile, a senior office-bearer of the ISKCON confirmed the closure of their temple.

      All major temples of Govardhan will remain closed to the public till further announcement, Ramakant Goshwami, receiver of the Mukut Mukharbind temple said.

      Since the influx of pilgrims is more from COVID-19 hit Delhi, Bharatpur, Agra, Noida, we don't want to expose Brijwasis to the pandemic, he said.

      More RAM MANDIR News

      Read more about:

      ram mandir ayodhya

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue