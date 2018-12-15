Temple tragedy: 2 arrested after poisoned prasad kills 11 in Karnataka

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Dec 15: Two people have been arrested in connection with the poisoning of 'prasad' in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar District which claimed 11 lives on Friday.

Puttaranga Shetty, District In-charge Minister of Chamarajanagar, said, "Whoever may be the culprit, action will be taken against them. Police investigating the case and already arrested two persons."

After visiting KR Hospital, he said, "Total 47 patients are being shifted to KR Hospital, 17 are in JSS Hospital and others are in different Mysore hospitals. Around 91 patients shifted from Chamarajnagar to Mysore."

The tragedy struck at the foundation laying ceremony of a temple at Salwdi village in Hanu Taluk.

"There is an unfortunate food poisoning incident in Kamgere village. Principal Secretary and the commissioner has instructed DHOs Mandya and Mysore to provide help to Chamrajnagar health administration," said Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka government has announced Rs 5 Lakh ex gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased. Medical treatment of others will be taken care of by the state government, said reports.