The temple in Madurai that serves chicken & mutton biryani as prasad during a festival

India

Madurai, Jan 28: If we told you that there is a temple in India that serves chicken and mutton biryani as 'prasad' among the devotees after a festival? Yes, it is right. The Muniyandi Swami Temple in Vadakkampatti, Madurai, Tamil Nadu, serves the non-vegetarian dish after the Muniyandi festival which is observed every Friday and Saturday of the third week of January.

According to a devotee who spoke to ANI, around 1,000 kilograms of rice, 250 goats and 300 chickens are used to make the biryani and the funds are raised from public donations. The Muniyandi festival is celebrated as the local people worship Muniyandi, one of the names of Muneeswarar, considered an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

The tradition is going on for 84 years.

Tamil Nadu: Biryani is served as 'prasad' at Muniyandi Swami temple in Vadakkampatti, Madurai. A devotee says,'I come here every yr,we're celebrating this festival for last 84 yrs.Around 1000 kg rice,250 goats&300 chickens are used to make biryani, we use public donations for it' pic.twitter.com/6ZYEIlKZkt — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2019

As per a video posted by ANI, devotees are seen carrying 'puja thalis' on their head as drums are beaten on the background. Sacks of rice are seen stored for biryani while cooks were preparing for the non-vegetarian prasad.