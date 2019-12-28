  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Temperature in Delhi dips to 2.4 degree Celsius

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 28: The temperature in Delhi is recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on the wee hours of Saturday. The mercury level dipped at 6:10 AM today, recorded as the coolest day of this year so far. With this, the met department warned that it's possible that the mercury dips further.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    On Saturday morning, the Rajpath in the national capital was covered with dense fog. The temperature recorded in several places in Delhi- in Safdurjung enclave 2.4, Palam 3.1, Lodhi Road 1.7, Aya Nagar 1.9. Delhi's minimum temperature today will be 1.7 degrees.

    People were seen lighting up the fire and flocking around the flame to keep themselves warm in many parts of the city.

    According to IMD, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

      Meerut SP caught on camera asking protesters to 'go to Pakistan' and more news | OneIndia News

      The temperature dipped and cold wave conditions continue unabated across several parts of North India.

      On the other hand, as per the latest date by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has been recorded at 360 in the "very poor" category.

      Cold wave intensifies in Delhi; Two beggars found dead along Noida roads

      The temperatures dipped in windy conditions in most parts of Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

      More CELSIUS News

      Read more about:

      celsius india meteorological department

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue