Telugu film critic banished from Hyderabad for controversial Ramayana comments

Hyderabad, July 10: After he expressed controversial views on the Ramayana, a well known freelance Telugu film critic has been externed from Hyderabad for vitiating the atmosphere of the city. Kanthi Mahesh had expressed controversial views on the Ramayana and also engaged in a war of words through the media with a Hindu seer.

He was externed by the Hyderabad police from the city for six months. While the police escorted Mahesh to his ancestral home in Chittor, the seer, Paripoornananda Saraswati was placed under house detention to prevent him from taking out a Yatra against the critic.

The duo had indulged in a heated discussion through a series of statements in the media. Mahesh had made comments last week on Ram, Sita and Ravana during a debate on television.

The remarks led to a series of complaints being registered across Hyderabad by members of the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu groups. After cases were registered, Mahesh was directed to appear before the police for questioning.

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy said police used its powers under the Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act 1930 to extern, or banish, Mahesh. "Kathi Mahesh's comments have hurt the religious sentiments of a majority of the people who have expressed their anger in various ways. Mahesh misused his freedom of expression and speech which has caused acrimony and his comments have drawn adverse reactions from various quarters," Reddy also said.

