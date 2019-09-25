  • search
    Telugu film comedian Venu Madhav passes away

    Hyderabad, Sep 25: Popular Telugu film comedian Venu Madhav passed away on Wednesday at 12.20 pm. He was 39. The senior actor breathed his last in Secunderabad.

    Venu Madhav
    Venu Madhav

    He was admitted to a private hospital in Secunderabad, after a liver-related ailment worsened and was in a critical state.

    Venu Madhav was suffering from kidney disease and liver-related ailments for long. He even spent two weeks in the hospital until he was discharged on Sunday. Reportedly, the actor was suggested to undergo liver transplantation by the doctors.

    The actor has acted in over 170 movies in Telugu and in a couple of Tamil movies too.

    He made his movie debut with Sampradayam in 1996 and was last seen in the film Dr. Paramanandaiah's Students Gang in 2016.

    The comedian is known for his performances in films like Tholi Prema, Priyamaina Neeku, Dil, Arya, Simhadri, Venky, Sye, Mass and Pokiri has been suffering from liver disease for several months now.

