India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Telugu actor Vizag Prasad passes away at 75

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Oct 21: Senior Telugu character Artist Vizag Prasad passed away on Sunday at his residence this morning due to a heart attack. He was 75 years old. Vizag was born in Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam and was named Kollam Parvati Varaprasada Rao. His father is a teacher and he was the youngest one in his family. He had three sisters. Because he hailed from Visakhapatnam, his friends called him Vizag Prasad which later became his screen name.

    Vizag had worked in many popular movies and TV serials including Idhi Maa Prema Katha, Lovers Club, Subhapradam and Okka Kshanam.

    Telugu actor Vizag Prasad passes away at 75

    He acted in several Telugu films and serials like Allari Bullodu, Ranivari Bangla, Idhi Maa Prema Katha and so on.

    According to a report in Tollywood.net, the tragic incident took place around 3 AM on Sunday, October 21. He is survived by his wife Vidyawati and two children.

    Vizag, who had been suffering from a prolonged illness, breathed his last at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

    Read more about:

    tollywood actor cardiac arrest passes away

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue