Telugu actor Vizag Prasad passes away at 75

Hyderabad, Oct 21: Senior Telugu character Artist Vizag Prasad passed away on Sunday at his residence this morning due to a heart attack. He was 75 years old. Vizag was born in Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam and was named Kollam Parvati Varaprasada Rao. His father is a teacher and he was the youngest one in his family. He had three sisters. Because he hailed from Visakhapatnam, his friends called him Vizag Prasad which later became his screen name.

Vizag had worked in many popular movies and TV serials including Idhi Maa Prema Katha, Lovers Club, Subhapradam and Okka Kshanam.

He acted in several Telugu films and serials like Allari Bullodu, Ranivari Bangla, Idhi Maa Prema Katha and so on.

According to a report in Tollywood.net, the tragic incident took place around 3 AM on Sunday, October 21. He is survived by his wife Vidyawati and two children.

Vizag, who had been suffering from a prolonged illness, breathed his last at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.