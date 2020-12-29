Did you know Telugu has become fastest growing foreign language in US?

Telugu actor Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19, fans trend 'get well soon' on Twitter

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 29: In a recent development, Telugu actor Ram Charan took to his Twitter on Tuesday to share that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor had recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Ram Charan had also shared adorable pictures with his love done, celebrating Christmas. In his tweet, Ram Charan stated that he is asymptomatic and hopes to recover soon.

In a tweet, Ram Charan said, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. No Symptoms & Quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger."

He added, "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

Soon after Ram Charan revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID19, his fans flooded the social media with 'get well soon' wishes. Many fans took to Twitter to wish for the actor's speedy recovery.

One fans wrote, "Get well soon! @AlwaysRamCharan Brother !! Wishing you a quick recovery and good luck to #TeamRRR." Another tweeted, "Heart breaking Bangaram ..Have a speedy recovery!!"