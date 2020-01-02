Tell us in 7 days, why property can’t be attached: UP govt gets cracking on rioters

New Delhi, Jan 02: The Uttar Pradesh government has set a 7-day deadline to those it had issued notices to recover the damages to property.

Over 150 notices had been issued seeking to know why their property could not be attached to recover the losses to public property during the protests against the citizenship law.

In Lucknow, 152 notices have been issued and the losses have been estimated at Rs 2.54 crore. In the case of Bjnor and Sambhal, 43 and 26 notices have been issued and the losses are pegged at Rs 19.70 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively. In Kanpur and Rampur, the losses have been estimated at Rs 10.97 lakh and Rs 14.86 lakh and 15 and 28 notices have been issued respectively. In the case of Muzaffarnagar, the loss is Rs 56.7 lakh and a total of 40 notices have been sent out.

The UP government has served the notices based on the CCTV footages of the accused persons. They have been asked to explain why the properties cannot be attached to recover the damages caused during the violence that erupted due to the protests against the newly amended citizenship law.

In addition to this, the police have filed 213 FIRs, while 925 persons have been arrested. 5,558 persons have been detained and several others booked for posting objectionable material on the social media.

The notices were served after Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath instructed the administration to take action against those who had vandalised property during the protests. The administration also cited a 2010 High Court order which had directed the state government to compensate for the loss to the public caused during the violent agitations from those indulging in acts of violence.