Telangana’s richest candidate is worth Rs 314 crore, second is BSP man valued at Rs 182 cr

Hyderabad, Dec 4: Out of the 1,777 candidates analysed in the Telangana assembly elections, 368 have declared pending criminal cases against them.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 231(13%) have declared serious criminal cases.

Also Read | With Naidu deciding to stay on longer, TRS invokes Telangana sentiment

6 candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302), while 24 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-307).

4 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping such as Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364), Kidnapping for ransom, etc. (IPC Section-364A) and Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person (IPC Section-365).

21 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) and Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354).

Among the major parties, 44(37%) out of 118 candidates analysed from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 69(70%) out of 99 candidates analysed from Indian National Congress (INC), 65 (55%) out of 119 candidates analysed from TRS, and 27 (27%) out of 100 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 26(22%) out of 118 candidates analysed from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 45(45%) out of 99 candidates analysed from Indian National Congress (INC), 44 (37%) out of 119 candidates analysed from TRS, and 18 (18%) out of 100 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Also Read | Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy taken into preventive custody

Financial Background:

The richest candidate is Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy of the Congress. He is contesting from the Munugode constituency and has declared assets worth Rs 314 crore. His movable assets are worth Rs 2,66,86,20,954 while the immovable assets are valued at Rs 47,45,49,452.

Second on the list is Sunil Kumar Muthayala, who is contesting on a BSP ticket from the Balakonda constituency. His movable assets are worth Rs 1,67,39,75,283 and his immovable assets are worth Rs 15,26,32,000. His total assets are worth Rs 182 crore.

Marri Janardhan Reddy of the TRS contesting from the Nagarkurnool constituency comes third on the list. His total assets are worth Rs 161 crore. His immovable assets are worth Rs 70,01,56,999 while his movable assets are valued at Rs 91,27,80,414.

Out of the 1,777 candidates, 438 are crorepatis.

Among the major parties 86(73%) out of 118 candidates analysed from BJP, 79(80%) out of 99 candidates analysed from INC, 26(26%) out of 100 candidates analysed from BSP, 107(90%) out of 119 candidates from TRS, 12(92%) out of 13 candidates from TDP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Telangana Assembly Elections is Rs 3.29 Crores.

Also Read | Telangana elections: Rahul calls KCR 'Khao Commission Rao'

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 119 TRS candidates analysed is Rs. 12.48 crores, 118 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 7.79 crores, 99 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 16.03 crores , 100 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 5.28 crores. There are 58 candidates who have declared zero assets.

Other details:

748(42%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 845 (48%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 160(9%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years whereas 24 candidates have not declared their age.

136 (8%) female candidates are contesting in the Telangana assembly election this year.