Telangana vet's rape and murder case to be tried in fast-track court: Chandrashekar Rao

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Dec 01: The rape and murder case of a 26-year-old veterinarian near Hyderabad that has triggered widespread outrage across the country will be heard in a fast-track court, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Sunday.

In his first public statement since the incident, Rao also described the rape and murder of the 25-year old woman by four men as 'ghastly' and expressed his deep anguish.

The chief minsiter has directed the officials to initiate the process for setting up a fast track court and ensure that the culprits get tough punishment, a statement from his office said here.

Telangana doctor rape-murder case: Police plan to seek custody of 4 accused

The government was ready to extend all necessary help to the family of the woman veterinarian, whose killing has triggered an outrage, the statement added.

KCR's son and the state's IT Minister KT Rama Rao also put out a statement urging the Centre to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to give the act more teeth in rape cases.

In a series of tweets, KT Rama Rao wrote, "Justice delayed is justice denied, sir...Amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) & Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so anyone who commits such a heinous act of violence on our women & children are given capital punishment without delay & NO option for review."

The charred body of the woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital,was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28 morning, a day after she went missing. So far, at least four suspects have been arrested in the case.