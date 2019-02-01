Telangana TSLPRB, Reschedules, SI, Constable PET Revised Admit Cards release date

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 02: The Telangana TSLPRB, Reschedules, SI, Constable PET Revised Admit Cards will be released soon. The admit cards once released will also be available on the official website.

The test will be held from February 11 and candidates will have to download their revised admit cards to take part in the recruitment process. The Board has cancelled two venues for the test-- Goshamahal, Hyderabad and KU Grounds, Warangal. The admit cards will be available for download on February 5. The admit cards can be downloaded until February 9.

The job notice reads, that he tests will be held within a period of 35-40 working days, which is by the third week of March. "PMT / PET will be conducted at 3 Venues / Grounds in Hyderabad (for Hyderabad and erstwhile RR District Candidates) and at 1 Venue / Ground in each of the Headquarters of the other erstwhile Districts of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad.