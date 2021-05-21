Girl student forced to strip by teacher for scoring less marks in exam

Telangana TS SSC Result 2021: 100% pass; Class 10 result to be out at 11:30 am, How to check marks?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, May 21: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will declare the TS SSC result 2021 today. Education Minister is expected to hold a virtual meeting after which the result will go live.

The result link will be available at https://bse.telangana.gov.in/.

Since this year because of the pandemic, exams could not be held the Education Department, Telangana has decided to promote all the students to TS Inter first year.

Students will be assessed based on internal assessment or FA. Even if a student performs poorly, they will be given minimum marks to be promoted to the next class.

TS SSC Result 2021: How to check marks

Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in Look for the "SSC result 2021" link. Click on the result link Log-in using credentials Telangana SSC 2021 result will be displayed on the screen Result will be out, download

Telangana board had cancelled the Class 10 exams due to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from May 17 to 26, 2021.

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 10:07 [IST]