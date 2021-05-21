YouTube
    Telangana TS SSC Result 2021: All 5.21 lakh students pass; Class 10 result declared, How to check marks?

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, May 21: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana declared the TS SSC result 2021 today. Due to the heavy load, some students are facing issues in downloading their marks memo. If faced with such an issue students can opt to check results at other websites including examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

    Telangana TS SSC Result 2021: 100% pass; Board to declare 10th results at 11:30 am, How to check marks?

    The result link is available at https://bse.telangana.gov.in/.

    Since this year because of the pandemic, exams could not be held the Education Department, Telangana has decided to promote all the students to TS Inter first year.

    Students will be assessed based on internal assessment or FA. Even if a student performs poorly, they will be given minimum marks to be promoted to the next class.

    TS SSC Result 2021: How to check marks

    1. Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in
    2. Look for the "SSC result 2021" link.
    3. Click on the result link
    4. Log-in using credentials
    5. Telangana SSC 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
    6. Result will be out, download

    Telangana board had cancelled the Class 10 exams due to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from May 17 to 26, 2021.

    X