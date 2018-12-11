Home News India Telangana: TRS alleges “horse-trading” by Congress

Telangana: TRS alleges “horse-trading” by Congress

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Hyderabad, Dec 11: A day before election results, several Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have alleged Congress resorting to "horse-trading" to lure TRS leaders to support the party in case the results give hung assembly.

According to The Hindu, former MLA and TRS contestant from Nagarkurnool Assembly Constituency Marri Janaradhan Reddy alleged that Chevella MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy, who switched his loyalties to Congress from TRS during the third week of November, had called him over phone and asked him to support Congress to form the next government.

Also Read | Probable Congress CM candidates in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh

The TRS leader, however stated that he had rejected the offer outright stating that he is comfortable in TRS and that the party is going to win 80 to 90 Assembly seats.

Telangana Congress and alliance partners met Governor to show their pre-poll alliance on Monday to avoid a post-poll political crisis in the event of hung assembly.

GN Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, said, "We're meeting Guv with our alliance partners stating that we've pre-poll alliance and tomorrow after results,whatever number of seats we win he has to treat it as single party. If we get majority, he has to give 1st chance to us to form government."

Also Read | Assembly election results 2018 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am

Four opposition parties in the state, the INC, the TJS, the TDP and the CPI have announced the formation of a 'MahaKootami' (Grand Alliance), with an objective of defeating the ruling TRS in the elections.

K Chandrashekar Rao went for early elections in 2018, when he resigned nine months (on 6th September 2018) before the completion of his term. The Assembly has 119 seats and 60 is the halfway mark. Counting of votes for Telangana assembly will be held on today.