Telangana to reopen schools for Class 9 to 12 from February 1

Hyderabad, Jan 11: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to make necessary arrangements for schools to reopen for students in class 9 and above from February 1st. This is also applicable to all the private schools in the state.

While addressing the district collectors conference at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure that sanitisation is done in all the educational institutions including hostels and residential schools and toilets in them before January 25.

The Chief Minister further asked them to resolve all issues related to the Revenue department expeditiously.

The CM also directed the officials to make arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state from January 16.