Telangana: Teacher brutally beats four-year-old Nursery kid for non-payment of fees

A nursery student studying at Krishnaveni High School in Ranga Reddy district in Telangana was allegedly thrashed by a teacher for a delay in paying school fees.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the school. According to reports, the victim's parents earn a living by working as plumbers.

However, this is not the first time when a school in Telangana has come under the scanner for an incident like this. Earlier last month, a school teacher was caught on camera beating students over alleged non-payment of fees. The video was reportedly shot by a student in the Gowtham Model School in the Charminar area.

