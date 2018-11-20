  • search

Telangana: Setback for TRS, MP Vishweshwar Reddy resigns

By
    Hyderabad, Nov 10: In a major setback, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) sitting parliamentarian from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has resigned from the party. 

    TRS MP Vishweshwar Reddy
    In his 3-page letter, Konda cited the following reasons for his resignation, "I fought for the party in 2014, when the party needed. However, the party has inducted who were against Telangana and our ideology into the cabinet & given them more power and prominence. I am personally very pained at the situation I am in and hope you will understand my perspective."

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 18:35 [IST]
