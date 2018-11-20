Telangana: Setback for TRS, MP Vishweshwar Reddy resigns

Hyderabad, Nov 10: In a major setback, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) sitting parliamentarian from Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has resigned from the party.

In a letter to the TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy, who was elected from the Chevella constituency, said he was disappointed with the party at various levels.

He was forced into a position of contemplating leaving the party despite the fact that today TRS enjoys significant goodwill in the "social circles that we are in," Reddy said in the letter, shared with the media.

"I thought long and hard about this step before deciding to take this major decision and analysed the scenario by listing my disappointments at various levels," he said.

Reddy listed disappointments at five levels -- personal, injustice to karyakarthas (those) who worked for Telangana statehood, constituency, state and party -- in the letter.

"I fought for the party in 2014 when the party needed me. However, the party has induced people who were against Telangana and our ideology into the cabinet and given them more power and prominence.

I feel people who were fighting for Telangana and share a common ideology including me are no longer needed in the party," Reddy said.

He said he feels that the best possible path for him is to resign from the party as he is unable to acquiesce with the current scenario.

Reddy said he would also resign from the Lok Sabha. He is a first time MP.