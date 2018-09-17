  • search

Telangana SCT SI Civil results declared, where to check

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The Telangana SCT SI Civil results have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Around 1,88,715 candidates have registered for the SCT SI Civil recruitment and 1,88482 appeared for the preliminary written test.

    Telangana SCT SI Civil results declared, where to check

    For 1,77,992 candidates whose OMR sheets was evaluated, the average mark is 72.8/200 (36.4 %), the highest mark scored is 151/200 (75.5%) and the lowest mark is 8/200 (4%). The modal mark - 69/200 (34.5%) is scored by 4,776 of the candidates.

    The list of candidates who qualified to the next stage of examination (PMT/PET) and the list of candidates who did not qualify are now hosted on the official website of the board www.tslprb.in.

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 15:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue