Telangana SCT SI Civil results declared, where to check

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Telangana SCT SI Civil results have been released. The same is available on the official website.

Around 1,88,715 candidates have registered for the SCT SI Civil recruitment and 1,88482 appeared for the preliminary written test.

For 1,77,992 candidates whose OMR sheets was evaluated, the average mark is 72.8/200 (36.4 %), the highest mark scored is 151/200 (75.5%) and the lowest mark is 8/200 (4%). The modal mark - 69/200 (34.5%) is scored by 4,776 of the candidates.

The list of candidates who qualified to the next stage of examination (PMT/PET) and the list of candidates who did not qualify are now hosted on the official website of the board www.tslprb.in.