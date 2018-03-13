Telangana: Schools to be half-day from March 15

Telangana school education department declared half-day schools, from 8 am to 12.30 pm, from March 15 until last working day of the academic year 2017-18 in view of more number of heatwave days anticipated across Telangana this year.

"Half day schools will run during summer i.e. from March 15 onwards till last working day of the academic year 2017-18. The schools i.e. primary, upper primary and high schools of all managements i.e. both government, government aided and private managements will function from 8 am to 12.30 pm," read the circular.

The department issued an order to all regional joint directors & district education officers to take necessary action regarding the same.

In respect of high schools having SSC exam centres, the school timing will be from 1 pm to 5 pm.

