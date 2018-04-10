Telangana says meeting on south funds for north not good for country

The Telangana government has decided not to take part in the South Indian Finance Ministers' conference called by the Kerala government against the Centre trying to divert more funds to north India at the cost of the southern states.

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao advised his finance minister, Etela Rajender not to attend the meeting in Kerala as it would not be good for national integration or national interests.

The meeting was called against the Terms of Reference by the Centre for the 15th Finance Commission for devolution of Central taxes to states which stipulate that the 2011 Census should be taken as a basis instead of the 1971 Census taken earlier.

Rajender confirmed that he would not be taking part in the meeting. However Andhra Pradesh has confirmed that its finance minister would be part of the meeting.

