Telangana: Richest MLA worth Rs 314 crore, poorest, Rs 19 lakh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 14: The richest MLA in the newly elected Telangana assembly is worth Rs 314 crore.

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy of the Indian National Congress, an MLA from Munugode has declared assets worth Rs 3,14,31,70,406. His moveable assets are valued at 2,66,86,20,954 and immoveable assets are worth Rs 47,45,49,452.

Second in the list is Married's Janardhan Reddy, a TRS MLA from Nagarkurnool. His movable assets are worth Rs 91,27,80,414 and immovable assets are valued at 70,01,56,699. The total assets stand at Rs ,161,29,37,113.

With assets worth Rs 91 crore, Kandala Upender Reddy from Palair is third on the list. This Congress MLA has declared movable assets worth 88,67,01,673 and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 2,70,52,823.

The lowest:

Data provided by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri of the AIMM has the lowest assets. He is worth Rs 19 lakhs.

Second in this list is Ravi Shankar Sunke of the TRS, with assets worth Rs 20 lakh. Athmaram Sakku of the Congress comes third with assets worth Rs 27 lakh.

Other details:

In the new assembly incidentally, just 13 are not crorepatis. Out of the 199 MLAs, 106 are crorepatis.

Out of the 119 MLAs analysed, 7 3(61%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 119 MLAs analyzed during Telangana Assembly elections in 2014, 67 (56%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

MLAs with serious criminal cases: 47(40%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, a crime against women etc. Out of 119 MLAs analyzed during Telangana Assembly elections in 2014, 46 (39%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 7 MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

MLAs with declared cases related to Crime against women : 3 MLAs have declared cases related to crime against women such as Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354)

Party wise MLAs with criminal cases:50(57%) out of 88 MLAs from TRS, 14 (74%) out of 19 MLAs from INC, 6(86%) out of 7 MLAs from AIMIM , 2 (100%) MLAs from TDP and 1 (100%) from BJP MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise MLAs with serious criminal cases: 34(39%) out of 88 MLAs from TRS, 9 (47%) out of 19 MLAs from INC, 2(29%) out of 7 MLAs from AIMIM , 1 (50%) out of 2 MLAs from TDP and 1 (100%) from BJP MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits

Crorepati MLAs: Out of the 119 newly elected MLAs, 106 (89%) are crorepatis. Out of 119 MLAs analysed during Telangana 2014 assembly elections, 83 (70%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Partywise crorepati MLAs: 83(94%)out of 88 MLAs from TRS,14(74%) out of 19 MLAs from INC, 5(71%) out of 7 MLAs from AIMIM, 1 (50%) out of 2 MLAs from TDP and 1(100%) MLA from BJP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per MLA in the Telangana 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 15.71 crores. In 2014, the average assets of 119 MLAs analyzed was Rs 7.70 crores.

The average assets per MLA for 88 TRS MLAs analysed is Rs 14.64 crores and 19 INC MLAs have average assets of Rs 26.14 crores, 7 AIMIM MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 10.84 crores