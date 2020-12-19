YouTube
    Telangana: Rajnath Singh attends Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal

    By
    |

    Dundigal (Telangana), Dec 18: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Saturday. The Defence Minister is on a two-day visit to Telangana.

    Rajnath Singh

    Addressing the gathering, Singh said,''It is fortunate to be the sentries of one's country. I believe that all of you will do justice to your duty.''

    ''In the western sector, our neighbour Pakistan keeps on doing nefarious acts on the border. Even after losing 4 wars, they're still fighting proxy wars through terror. I would like to felicitate the security forces who alertly counter these attempts,''Defence Minister said.

    Singh said,''The Indian Air Force has a glorious history. It has always displayed episodes of gallantry. From the Battle of Longewala in 1971 to the recent Balakot airstrikes, all these episodes will be considered as golden chapters in our country's history.''

    Singh is slated to interact with the Indian Air Force (IAF) trainees and their families.

    Besides, he will also be visiting certain Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) facilities in the city.

    "Leaving for Hyderabad on a two-day visit to Telangana. During this visit, I shall review the Combined Graduation Parade at the Airforce Academy in Dundigal and interact with the IAF trainees and their families. I shall also be visiting certain DRDO facilities," Rajnath Singh tweeted on Friday.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 19, 2020, 10:10 [IST]
