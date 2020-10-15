With the Bangladesh link cropping up, is there more to the Hyderabad human trafficking case

Telangana rain leaves 34 dead; CM calls review meet

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Hyderabad, Oct 15: As many as 34 people reportedly died in Telangana on Wednesday as a deep depression passed over the state, causing incessant rainfall and widespread destruction.

Rain wreaks havoc in Telangana: 30 dead in the state with 15 in Hyderabad alone|Oneindia News

According to the weather department, the state received 144 per cent excess rainfall than normal in the last two weeks with capital Hyderabad recording 404 per cent excess rainfall than normal, the highest in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will hold an emergency high-level review meeting at 3 PM on Thursday on heavy rains and prevailing flood situation in the state.

IMD Issues yellow alert in Hyderabad; Deep depression moving towards Maharashtra

Discussion will also be on the measures so far taken and other measures to be initiated.

The CM has asked all the officials concerned to come prepared for the meeting, as the State government has to submit a report to the Centre on the loss caused due to heavy rains and flash floods in the State.

Heavy rain was reported also in Andhra Pradesh, north Karnataka and south Odisha.

Telangana's capital city Hyderabad bore the brunt of the heavy downpour with many streets, especially in the Old City, turning into virtual rivers.

As the situation turned critical, the Army was called in to help in rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all possible help to the states.

For October, the Begumpet met office observatory in Hyderabad recorded the highest ever rainfall of 192.1 mm on Wednesday.

PM Modi assures Andhra, Telangana CMs of all help after heavy rains cause loss of lives

In one incident, a person in Barkas area of Old City in Hyderabad was caught on camera getting washed away in rain water at high speed on the city road. The video went viral and was later rescued by police with the help of locals.

The deep depression on Wednesday started moving towards Maharashtra with the the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy to very heavy rains in parts of the western state for today. It has also issued a red alert for the entire North Konkan area, including Mumbai and Thane.