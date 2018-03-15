Telangana budget 2018: State finance minister to present budget today; focus on jobs

The Telangana government on Thursday will present the budget for the financial year 2018-19. Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender will present the State Budget for 2018-19 on Thursday. He is expected to continue the government's focus on allocations to the irrigation sector.

He will also allocate funds to the financial assistance scheme being rolled out for farmers. The government had announced that farmers will get ₹4,000 for every cultivated acre suring kharif and rabi seasons.

The Finance Minister will allocate funds for the financial assistance scheme being rolled out for farmers beginning later this month. The Budget size is likely to cross the Rs 1,80,000 crore for the year as against Rs 1,49,000 crore for 2017-18.

