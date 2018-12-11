Home News India Telangana polls: Why the big TRS win is not good news for BJP

Hyderabad, Dec 11: It was a big win for the TRS in Telangana. However the bigger news is that the Prajakutami that was stitched up by Chandrababu Naidu along with the Congress did not put up a performance that is anything to tom-tom about.

KCR's gamble of advancing the elections paid off largely and what he managed to achieve finally was a landslide win in India's youngest state.

In the run up the elections, K Chandrashekar Rao said that he would get a 100 plus seats. However not many within the party believed that he would be able to win with such a huge margin. It was in fact perceived as a mind game, which KCR ultimately won.

The elections in Telangana would have also been closely watched by YSR Congress chief, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who is Naidu's arch rival in Andhra Pradesh. The poor performance by Naidu would give Jagan an upper hand in AP, which is going to elections in April 2019.

Experts say that it would not be right to compare the elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However Naidu's loss in Telangana would give Jagan a better momentum in AP.

For the BJP too, such a big win for the TRS is not good news. The BJP was called as an unofficial ally of the TRS. The BJP had also said before the results that it would extend support to the TRS, provided it ditched the AIMM.

The TRS is now unlikely to partner with the BJP in 2019. Even when the BJP offered support to the TRS ahead of the results the latter had declined the same stating that it was capable of winning on its own.