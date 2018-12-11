Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1090
BJP1070
BSP50
OTH90
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG950
BJP790
IND140
OTH110
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG650
BJP190
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS826
TDP, CONG+211
AIMIM41
OTH40
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF520
IND08
CONG15
OTH01
    Telangana polls: Why the big TRS win is not good news for BJP

    Hyderabad, Dec 11: It was a big win for the TRS in Telangana. However the bigger news is that the Prajakutami that was stitched up by Chandrababu Naidu along with the Congress did not put up a performance that is anything to tom-tom about.

    KCR's gamble of advancing the elections paid off largely and what he managed to achieve finally was a landslide win in India's youngest state.

    K Chandrashekar Rao

    In the run up the elections, K Chandrashekar Rao said that he would get a 100 plus seats. However not many within the party believed that he would be able to win with such a huge margin. It was in fact perceived as a mind game, which KCR ultimately won.

    The elections in Telangana would have also been closely watched by YSR Congress chief, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who is Naidu's arch rival in Andhra Pradesh. The poor performance by Naidu would give Jagan an upper hand in AP, which is going to elections in April 2019.

    Experts say that it would not be right to compare the elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However Naidu's loss in Telangana would give Jagan a better momentum in AP.

    For the BJP too, such a big win for the TRS is not good news. The BJP was called as an unofficial ally of the TRS. The BJP had also said before the results that it would extend support to the TRS, provided it ditched the AIMM.

    The TRS is now unlikely to partner with the BJP in 2019. Even when the BJP offered support to the TRS ahead of the results the latter had declined the same stating that it was capable of winning on its own.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 12:51 [IST]
