Telangana polls: Why is the Congress seething ‘pink’

Hyderabad, Nov 13: Why is the Congress in Telangana upset with the pink slips on the Electronic Voting Machine? The answer is simple. It is because pink is the colour of K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The objection to the pink slips came after the Election Commission placed orders for the printing of 90 lakh ballot papers in pink for 90 lakh EVMs. These slips are pasted on the ECMs and have the names of the contestants and their party symbols.

The Congress obviously is unhappy. The party feels it would give an undue advantage to the TRS. This is not in the spirit of conducting a free and fair election, Congress spokesperson, Dasoju Sravan said while adding everyone is aware that pink is a colour associated with the TRS.

He said that his party had first objected to the proposal of setting up pink polling booths exclusively for women. The same was withdrawn following the objection. Now, the EC has thrown up its hands and said that it has already placed orders for the ballot papers, he also added.

Colour has always played a major role in the identification of some parties. For the BJP it is saffron, dark blue for the BSP, yellow for the TDP and green for the AIADMK.

Telangana votes on December 7 and the results will be declared on December 11.