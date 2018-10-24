Telangana polls: Why BJP feels it has a realistic chance in these 24 seats

Hyderabad, Oct 24: The key focus of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections will be 24 seats. Although the party is contesting all the 119 seats, it would focus on these 24 seats, which largely fall under the urban areas.

The focus areas would be Hyderabad and the Ranga Reddy districts, which has IT corridor and several settlers from Andhra Pradesh.

This would be an important battle for the BJP and the party feels that it has its best chance in these areas. Out of the 24 seats, the TDP had won 15 in this belt in the 2014 elections. It may be recalled that the TDP was in an alliance with the BJP that year.

While the TDP managed to win 15, it also must be noted that 10 crossed over to the TRS. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls the BJP had won Secunderabad, while the AIMM and TDP won Hyderabad and Malkajgiri.

The BJP feels that the people would prefer the party over the TRS and TDP in these belts. The party has been going all out to ensure that it wins a considerable number of seats in the Telangana assembly elections. The party is hoping that the anti-incumbency factor against the TDP and TRS MLAs would work in its favour.

The other areas that the party would focus in are Chevella, Tandur, Vikarabad and Pargi. These are semi-urban areas and the BJP is hoping that the anti-incumbency factor would work in its favour here too.