Telangana polls: TRS gears up for intense post-festival campaigning for Dec 7

Hyderabad, Oct 8: With the election schedule having been announced, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has accelerated its campaigning and is set to make use of the Dasara festive season this year to reach out to the people more effectively. The TRS has already been working intensely aiming at the December 7 elections and the party will hold door-to-door campaign besides staging at least two-three political meetings in each of the 119 constituencies a day.

According to a report in Telangana Today, the TRS is engaging in fine-tuning its election manifesto besides finalising the names of the remaining 14 candidates for the polls that are likely to be announced after the festival. Chief Minister K Chandasekhar Rao is also expected to resume campaigning after the festival gets over.

Also Read | Telangana elections: TRS moots a non-political third front to take on grand alliance

Rao is learnt to have met senior leaders of the party here on Saturday, October 6, and discussed the poll strategies and reviewed the campaigning by the party candidates.

"Before the Dasara festival season comes to an end, we would have covered our constituencies twice. We are holding two-three meetings per day besides conducting door-to-door campaigning. In next spell after Dasara, we will continue to hold two-three meetings per day in every constituency besides the Chief Minister resuming his campaign," Telangana Today quoted a TRS candidate as saying.

The majority of TRS candidates have completed their initial phase of electioneering and have been asked to cover their entire constituency for a second time to maintain a lead over the Opposition parties.

Also Read | Telangana polls: Why the TRS won't take the Congress head on

It was learnt that the TRS leadership will be conducting at least 100 public meetings to be attended by the chief minister and other star campaigners before the nominations are filed. The last date for filing nominations is October 19.